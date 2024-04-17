Henry Cavill is all set to embrace a new role in his real life. Yes, we are talking about him and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, being ready to welcome their first child. His movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is also in the theatres, and despite it all, people still wish to see him as the next James Bond. The actor has now addressed the matter and opened up about it.

When the studio was looking for the next Bond after Pierce Brosnan, Cavill reportedly auditioned for the role but was rejected for allegedly being too young for it. The part eventually went to Daniel Craig, and he did a phenomenal job without a doubt. After Craig retired from the party, Henry’s fans saw another hope and started urging the makers to cast him in the role. Besides, the Argylle star, Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Tom Hiddleston‘s name also came up in the mix to carry forward Craig’s legacy.

While promoting his movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Henry Cavill appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. He weighed the chances of him stepping in Daniel Craig’s shoes in the tentative Bond 26. Cavill said, “I have no idea. All I’ve got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not.”

He added, “It’s up to Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson, and we’ll see what their plans are.” For the unversed, Henry Cavill’s character Gus March-Phillips reportedly served as a prototype for Ian Fleming’s James Bond character, which means Bond was inspired by it. Addressing that, Cavill added, “Yeah, it seems like a good first step, right?”

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, reports claimed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been cast as James Bond. However, the studio has yet to make the official announcement.

On the professional front, Henry Cavill’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released in the US on April 19.

