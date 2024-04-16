Henry Cavill is allegedly set to achieve a new role in his real life. The actor best known and loved for the role of Superman in the old DC Universe is reportedly going to be a father. The actor has been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso for over two years. Cavill is currently busy with his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, released last week. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, as per Natalie’s LinkedIn, she was the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. It was one of the companies behind Cavill starrer 2013’s Man of Steel and 2020’s Enola Holmes. In 2022, per reports, she was asked to oversee television as Vice President of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment.

Just like Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso is also an avid pet lover. She had a French bulldog, Meat, who passed away in 2022, leaving her deeply saddened. At the New York City premiere of Cavill’s movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, he confirmed the news of embracing fatherhood in an interview with Access Hollywood when asked about fatherhood.

Henry Cavill said, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.” As the reporter complimented the Enola Holmes actor that he would be a great dad, Cavill responded with a ‘Thank You’ and an amazing smile.

Meanwhile, the fangirls on the internet are having a meltdown after hearing the news of Henry Cavill becoming a father. One of the users wrote on X, “I lost so bad.”

Another confessed, “I’m so jealous.”

One quipped, “Kid won the genetic lottery tbh.”

A user congratulating him wrote, “Haha congrats Big Dawg!!!! You’ll make a phenomenal super father.”

“That childs jawline will be incredible,” added one.

Another said, “Omg congratulations, a mini super man is coming.”

One fan said, “Now I have nothing to live for.”

Many well-wishers of the couple congratulated them on the good news.

Henry Cavill confirms he's expecting his first child with Natalie Viscuso,😍❤️pic.twitter.com/WqB86Ia1zY — Henry Cavill Updates (@updatesofHC) April 16, 2024

The couple was recently papped in New York City, where Natalie showed off her bump as they exited a venue. Check out the clip and the picture here:

new Henry and Natalie today in nyc 😍

looks like they're waiting for their first child 😍

Congratulations ❤️ © paulandrew_nyc on IG pic.twitter.com/AVR0WVi4Hc — Henry Cavill Updates (@updatesofHC) April 15, 2024

On the work front, Henry Cavill’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in the theatres on April 13.

For more of the latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kanye West’s Kids Giggle About Bianca Censori’s Eyebrow Raising Outfits, Claims A Source & Reveals How They Feel About Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News