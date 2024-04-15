Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is hard to miss on social media with her revealing outfits. While her father was and probably still is concerned about her fashion, a source has now revealed how Ye’s kids think about the Yeezy architect’s style. Ye has four kids with Kim Kardashian – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Scroll below for more.

Bianca and Kanye reportedly got married in 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim. Last year, on Kanye’s birthday, Bianca was seen with North West, Kim and Ye’s oldest. Bianca was also seen hanging out with The Kardashians star at the rapper’s Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco a few weeks ago. Speaking of Bianca’s provoking outfits, reports claim that Ye makes her dress that way in order to stay relevant and in the news.

Bianca Censori’s clothing, however, has no impact on how Kanye West’s kids perceive her. According to Cinemablend, a source has shared the news with inTouch. Censori went out on dinner with Ye and his daughter North, and then the trio even went to Disneyland last December.

The source said, “The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers. They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.” Although many believe that Kanye West styles Bianca Censori, according to Ye’s designer friend, Mowalola Ogunlesi, West does not choose her outfits.

As per Daily Mail’s source, Bianca’s father, Leo Censori, wanted to have a one-on-one chat with her husband, Kanye West, and ask him why he is making Bianca dress up like a ‘trashy-looking market commodity.’ Another source said, “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy nak*d trophy pony.”

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Pirates Of The Caribbean’s 80 Feet Dangerous Stunt Failed & Left Johnny Depp’s Stunt-Double With A Ripped Pelvis, Surgery & Lost Court Case!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News