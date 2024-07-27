Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be having an on-and-off relationship in real life, but they are one happy family in the latter’s new music video. On Friday, MGK released his new track, in collaboration with Jelly Roll, titled ‘Lonely Road.’

The one thing that caught the most attention in the video was Megan Fox’s baby bump. The actress is seen pregnant throughout the video and welcomes a baby girl by the end of it. This has sparked speculations about whether Megan Fox is pregnant in real life. Let’s find out.

Megan Fox’s Baby Bump in MGK’s Music Video Sparks Pregnancy Speculations

On July 26th, MGK and Jelly Roll launched their song ‘Lonely Road,’ featuring their better halves, Megan Fox and Bunnie Xo, respectively. In the footage, Fox is seen with a baby bump that grows through the video, as MGK kisses her belly several times. As the couple gets through eight months, the Expend4bles actress is seen visiting her partner with a baby girl.

This gave rise to the speculation that the couple might be about to welcome a baby in their real life. At the end of the video, the credits say, ‘Introducing: Baby Violet Leika,’ which further added fuel to the rumors. While many fans were eager to know if Fox was pregnant for real, others started to congratulate the couple straight away.

However, some fans pointed out that Fox had made several public appearances this summer, without any visible baby bump. Also, Violet Leika’s real mother, Anna Cejka, posted about her daughter being a part of the song, confirming that Fox is not pregnant. So yes, it was all an act for the music video.

Fox is Already a Mother to Three Children

The 38-year-old actress is a mother to three sons, Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. As for Kelly, the 34-year-old rapper shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Fox and MGK have been dating each other since 2020; however, the couple has had to go through several ups and downs in their relationship. They got engaged in January 2022, but Fox confirmed in March 2024 that the couple had ended their engagement. However, the two are now back together and continue to be in a relationship.

Must Read: OTT Release: All New Shows And Films Coming To Hulu In August 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News