When Megan Fox Was Slammed As A "Witch" By Elon Musk After Transformers star Threatened Conservative Influencer with Witchcraft In Twitter Feud

There’s no love lost between Megan Fox and Elon Musk. The polarizing X (formerly Twitter) owner has gained a reputation for getting into public spats with celebrities. Last Year, Megan Markle became Musk’s latest target for a cutting jab.

In June 2023, the billionaire tech entrepreneur took a jab at Megan Fox after the actress got into a heated argument with a conservative influencer, Robby Starbuck.

It all started when Starbuck, a former music video director and then-Republican candidate in Tennessee, took to X and accused Fox of abusing her sons by allegedly forcing them to wear “girl clothes.”

Starbuck claimed that he saw her sons have a “full-on breakdown” over their clothes when he used to live in the same gated community as Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Starbuck wrote, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Megan Fox fired back, slamming Starbucks for “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign.” Fox added she had been “burned at the stake” by an “insecure, narcissistic, impotent little man” in their quest for relevance. Fox then warned the influencer, saying he “f—ked with the wrong witch.”

Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Elon Musk immediately entered the chat, retweeting Starbucks’ post, and took a jab at Fox, tweeting, “looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda.”

Megan Fox refused to take the bait and ignored Musk’s tweet.

