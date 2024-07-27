Ryan Reynolds is finally coming clean! After a decade of silence, Reynolds revealed whether he was behind the 2014 leak of Deadpool test footage. The leaker’s identity has always been shrouded in mystery.

For the unversed, Back in late July 2014, a day before SDCC ended, an enterprising, unidentified individual leaked the Deadpool movie test footage starring Ryan Reynolds. The ensuing fan reaction forced 20th Century Fox to finally greenlight the film.

Despite Ryan Reynolds coyly referencing the leak, including sharing suggestive social media posts, no one has ever copped up to the incident. Reynolds even celebrated the fourth anniversary of the leak on X in 2018, writing, “Still searching for the bastard who leaked our test footage onto the internet, causing Deadpool to receive a green light. Taking over the investigation myself. #Angry.”

After a decade, Ryan Reynolds finally confessed to being involved in the leak of Deadpool test footage in 2014. During a Vanity Fair lie detector interview, when co-star Hugh Jackman asked Reynolds if he had leaked the footage, the latter finally revealed that he was part of the incident.

When Jakman confronted Reynolds about the leak and asked if he was involved, the actor replied, “That’s a great question. This is a great question. Pass.”

After Hugh Jackman then reminded Reynolds that he was hooked up to a polygraph machine, a defiant Reynolds quipped, “I just want to remind you that this does not follow the letter of the f***ing law. And if I wanted to break out of this room and destroy everything in my path, I will.”

When the test monitor demanded that Reynolds answer the question he finally said “Well, for f**k’s sakes, I mean, I might have provided an assist.”

While Reynolds noted he didn’t actually upload the footage, he claimed, “I was Scottie Pippen!” suggesting that he was merely a sidekick.

Must Read: Days Of Future Past To Deadpool & Wolverine: How To Watch The X-Men Films In Chronological Order?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News