Deadpool and Wolverine are teeming with superhero cameos, and one Avengers star opened up about suiting up one last time for a Marvel role. For at least a year, Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy), Ryan Reynolds, and the film’s crew have teased endless superhero cameos in the film. As the third installment launched in theaters this week, fans caught the many surprise appearances in the film, and it did not disappoint.

One of the cameos was from none other than Marvel superstar Chris Evans, who, to fans’ amazement, did not suit up as Captain America but as Human Torch from the 2005 Marvel film Fantastic Four.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Chris Evans made a surprise appearance alongside Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Dafne Keen, and Channing Tatum at Comic-Con’s panel at the San Diego Convention, confirming his surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Chris Evans appeared as Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, a character he played in Fantastic Four and the sequel 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

After the panel, Evans spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what convinced him to suit up for Deadpool and Wolverine. “I was so excited,” Evans said about getting a text from his friend Ryan Reynolds.

Evans said Ryan Reynolds asked him to star in the film via text. Evans recalled, “He shot me a text saying, ‘Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?’

Evans noted that Ryan Reynolds is the only reason he agreed to appear in the film, adding, “He’s just got the Midas touch.” Evans continued, “If you’re going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan’s humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety.”

Deadpool and Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024.

Must Read: Did Ryan Reynolds Leak 2014 Deadpool Test Footage That Forced Studio To Greenlight The Film? Actor Forced To Confess In Lie Detector Test

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News