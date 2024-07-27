Finally, a biggie has arrived in theatres and created a big impact at the box office on its day of release. There has been such a drought of major money spinners at the box office that one waits with bated breath to check out a film that’s indeed made for the big screen and results in full houses at least in certain number of shows. Hence, when an epic affair like Deadpool & Wolverine arrives that gets the houseful signs on from the very first show then it’s a reason to celebrate.

The film was always expected to open well and while the trailer had established that it was headed for a double digit Friday at the very least, the advance booking indicated that 15 crores was comfortably on the cards. As the film came close to release, there was something even more special on the cards. Suddenly, a 20 crores+ opening seemed very much possible and that’s what made many stand up and notice. After all, in 2024, only two films have managed to cross the 20 crores mark on the day of release – Kalki and Fighter. While former was a dubbed film, latter was from Bollywood. Now, it was time for Hollywood to do the trick and it has managed that with style.

The film, which has been released in English, Hindi and other south languages, has taken a fabulous start of 20 crores and that’s a huge relief for the exhibition circles. You need people in theatres on the very first day for the momentum to continue right through the weekend and that has happened indeed in this case. Moreover, the best part is that this isn’t just about the first day number as the reports for the film are good, which means there would be added momentum over the weekend with collections around 70 crores there for the taking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

