D-Day arrived for Marvel yesterday when Deadpool & Wolverine opened in the theatres. The numbers for the opening weekend are starting to come in, and a lot is expected from the Marvel movie to earn on its debut. The film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular role has received a warm welcome in China, and to know the deets, keep scrolling.

The fans finally saw Hugh and Ryan’s incredible chemistry on screen, and they were not disappointed. Not to mention the perfectly synchronized action sequences and Jackman’s ripped physique. It was a joy ride for Marvel fans. The cameos were the cherry on top! The audiences have given it a solid 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas the critics’ score is a decent 79%.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine opened at the Chinese box office at #2. However, it scored the biggest opening day in the post-COVID era for comic book movies. The movie starring Hugh Jackman as Logan and Ryan Reynolds as Wade grossed over $8.6 million over 78K screenings, including Thursday previews.

The report further states the MCU movie sold 70% of Friday tickets during the day and 30% during pre-sales, meaning the word-of-mouth for Deadpool & Wolverine is strong. On the Chinese platform Maoyan, the movie has received 9.2 stars, equivalent to an A on CinemaScore, higher than Aquaman 2’s 9.1 stars. It has sold $1.9 million in pre-sales for Saturday, when it will play over 62K screenings (-16K). It is the biggest opening day for a comic book movie in the post-COVID era. Check out the other films and their opening-day collections.

Deadpool & Wolverine [2024] – $8.6 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 [2023] – $7.4 million

Wonder Woman 1984 [2020] – $6.8 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [2023] – $6.1 million

Aquaman 2 [2023] – $5.1 million

The Flash [2023] – $4.2 million

The Marvels [2023] – $4.2 million

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [2023] – $4 million

The Batman [2022]- $3.7 million

Deadpool & Wolverine is eyeing a $28-$35 million debut weekend in China. The MCU movie was released in the theatres on July 26 and is running successfully all over.

