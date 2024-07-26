Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman led Deadpool & Wolverine has made a smashing debut at the Indian box office. Around 12 crores+ had already been added to the kitty via pre-booking sales. The Marvel superhero flick lived up to expectations and opened on predicted lines. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 1.

Deadpool 3 was high on buzz since the beginning. Moreover, the craze for Marvel movies in India is widespread. Superhero flicks like Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow, and Spider-Man: No Way Home have been highly successful in the past. Fans are now eager to witness Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman come together on the big screen and head for a mission together!

Deadpool & Wolverine Day 1 Early Estimates!

As per the early trends flowing in Deadpool & Wolverine has added box office collections in the range of 21-22.50 crores on day 1. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ flick began its theatrical run with highly positive reviews, and word-of-mouth has converted to footfalls in no time.

With the beginning of the weekend, the box office collections are expected to witness a major boost on Saturday and Sunday. And with the current pace, Deadpool 3 will likely cross the 50 crore mark by tomorrow and go way past it!

There is also not much competition in terms of Hollywood films, except for Inside Out 2, which is close to concluding its run after 1.5 months in theatres. In terms of Indian movies, only Kalki 2898 AD is competing for footfalls, while Sarfira, Indian 2, and Bad Newz remain on the lower end.

More about Deadpool 3

Directed by Shawn Levy, the ensemble cast includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

