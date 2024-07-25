Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are now the recipients of one of the world’s most prestigious awards. Nope, not the Oscars. The duo were instead awarded not one but two Guinness World Records titles ahead of the release of their latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

During an interview with host Alison Hammond on ITV’s This Morning, Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham AFC, was surprised after he was proffered a certificate that recognized the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, UK, as the oldest international football ground.

Shortly after, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were awarded a certificate for breaking the record for the most-viewed trailer in 24 hours for Deadpool and Wolverine. The trailer, which premiered at Super Bowl LVIII across all platforms from 11-12 February, racked up a staggering 365 million global views.

Previously, the record was held by another Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which garnered 355 million views in a day. Fans would be surprised to learn that four of the top five most-viewed trailers of all time are from Marvel movies. Here’s a list of the five most-watched trailers ever.

Deadpool And Wolverine: 365M views Spider-Man: No Way Home: 355M Avengers: Endgame: 289M Avengers: Endgame trailer: 268M The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon series): 257M

Debuting the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer during Super Bowl 2024 was a smart move, as the sporting event was reportedly the most-watched US TV event since the 1969 moon landing. The Super Bowl broadcast, with an average of 123.4 million viewers, undoubtedly helped Deadpool and Wolverine rake in staggering views.

Reynolds and Jackman appeared thrilled at breaking the record for the most-watched trailer. On the ITV Morning show, when the host asked the duo about their experience working together on Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman said: “He is singular, as a writer, as a producer, as a co-star. Honestly, the best I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds quipped, “As a co-star and a dance partner, I have had better. Better is actually the legal name of my last co-star.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will premiere in theaters worldwide on July 26, 2024.

