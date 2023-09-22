Hollywood actor Rami Malek has finally confirmed his romance with Emma Corrin, just a month after news he split from his girlfriend of five years, Lucy Boynton.

The Oscar-winning actor had been spotted out with ‘The Crown’ star on numerous dates in August but was yet to confirm their status, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, they have now publicly confirmed their relationship as they enjoyed a cosy dog walk through London on Thursday. Emma Corrin, who is best known for portraying Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series, wrapped up in a trench coat and kept casual in a pair of blue jeans and a black long-sleeved polo shirt.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star Rami Malek wore a similar outfit to Emma, as he donned jeans, a black sweatshirt and blue baseball cap. They took their pooch for a walk, with Emma throwing balls for their pup to catch. Rami and Emma also shared a kiss during their Autumnal walk through the park, as they confirmed their feelings for each other.

Onlookers said the pair looked “blissfully happy and in love,” and “weren’t trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all,” according to Mail Online. Last month, fans spotted the new couple enjoying a restaurant date together and walking down the street hand in hand.

The pair were seen at a restaurant in Margate, Kent where they shared a seafood platter and two bottles of wine. A fellow diner told ‘The Sun’: “Rami and Emma were very low-key and when fans approached them for pictures, they politely declined.

“They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see. Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.” The diner explained how they saw the pair looking into each other’s eyes and said they appeared “very passionate”.

