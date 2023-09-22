While it might be a dream for many to work with Tom Cruise, the reality is a completely different story. The Hollywood A-lister has a set of rules for his staff and he seems to be very strict about it. Tom Cruise, who was once known as the Golden Boy of Hollywood, keeps his staff on toes and apparently, there are only two choices- either follow them or you quit. Scroll down to know the details.

Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of his action drama flick Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning- Part 1. The film raked in a massive $566 million at the global box office. Part 2 of the same is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Now, talking about Tom Cruise’s strict rules for his staff, according to Your Tango, none of his staff members are allowed to talk against the faith he follows i.e. Scientology. In an interview, Cruise once shared, “If I don’t talk about my religion, if I say I’m not discussing it or different humanitarian things I’m working on, they’re like, ‘He’s avoiding it. If I do talk about it, it becomes, ‘Oh, he’s proselytizing.’” The actor apparently keeps a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. Tom Cruise also won’t take any criticisms whether it is about his work or personal life.

Shedding light on the same, the Mission Impossible star once said, “I’m a good listener. I think it’s the one characteristic that’s most important. I’ve always been that way. Not that I take all the advice, but you’ve got to listen to it and have the courage to make your own decision. Then I just go for it.”

The crew working with Tom Cruise is not allowed to speak to the media about him or about the movie they are working on. If this was not enough, the actor is also very strict about his personal life. His staff cannot talk about his daughter Suri or show him the pictures of her. They are not even allowed to talk about his former wives- Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Another bizarre rule that the staff members of Tom Cruise have to follow is not to touch his hair- NO MATTER WHAT! Yes, the makeup and hair team is, of course, allowed to do it but only in private.

The staff of Tom Cruise is also expected to go wherever he goes. In fact, he has even set up different zones for his household staff, and one has to stay only in their designated zones. “Tom runs his household staff with absolute military precision and with the utmost attention paid to security,” said a source once adding, “His Bel Air mansion is divided into zones, meaning that housekeepers and other support staff that work in the kitchen and food preparation area, aren’t permitted to go into another area of the house that falls outside of their allocated zone.”

Tom Cruise’s staff also has to abide by whatever he says in public and maintain the same whenever asked. A nanny on this once shared, “So basically, if [Cruise] went on camera and said how he didn’t have any help raising his children, [we nannies] couldn’t say anything.”

Tell us which rule is the most bizarre one and for more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

