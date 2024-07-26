The association between ‘frenemies’ Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is reaping benefits like never seen before! We’re talking about Deadpool & Wolverine, which has registered record-breaking preview sales for any R-rated film in North America. It has also surpassed its predecessor, Deadpool 2, and below are all the details you need!

Deadpool 3 is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Shawn Levy and the team initially struggled to develop a storyline. But they did the unimaginable and roped in Hugh Jackman to reprise his iconic character of Wolverine from the X-Men series. He will now be joining Ryan Reynolds on a mission to change the history of the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine records highest-preview sales for a R-rated film

The early previews have only good things to say about Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s funny, as one expects from a Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer. However, the Marvel film is also a visual spectacle with high-octane action sequences and eccentric character development for Deadpool. And all of this is showing in preview sales at the box office, which has been earth-shattering!

As per a report by Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine has added $35 million to its kitty via preview sales on Thursday. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ films have created history with the highest-paid previews for any R-rated film. It has also surpassed its predecessor, Deadpool 2 (2018), which had earned $18.6 million.

Deadpool 3 vs Deadpool 2 preview sales

What’s also to be noted is the massive difference; the latest outing is almost 88% higher than Deadpool 2 already. It is also is expected to hit the $40 million mark in preview sales, which means an increase of nearly 115%.

Deadpool 3 to score highest-opening of 2024

Disney & Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is currently the highest-opening film of 2024, with box office collections of $154.2 million in North America. Shawn Levy’s directorial is expected to unlock the milestone, opening in the range of $160-180 million in the domestic market.

Exciting times ahead for Ryan Reynolds and team!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Italy): With $2.3 Million Opening, Scores 4th Biggest Opening Day Post-COVID; Stays 34% Lower Than #1 Inside Out 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News