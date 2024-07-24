Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters continues to whip up a storm at the domestic box office. The standalone sequel to the 1996 film recorded the biggest box office Monday for a live-action movie since Barbenheimer. The disaster film is also projected to cross a major domestic milestone by Tuesday night.

The tornado feature debuted to an estimated $80.5m in North America, surpassing expectations. “Twisters,” which cost $155 million to produce, also raked in $43.5m internationally, suggesting the film did not resonate well with audiences outside the U.S. and Canada. However, the worldwide total during the debut weekend stood at $124.7m.

According to Box Office Pundit Luiz Fernando, the film continues to perform well domestically and will soon reach a major milestone. Twisters reportedly collected $9.2M on its first Monday outing, bringing the domestic total to $89.7M. Twisters beat this year’s biggest hits, GodzillaxKong’s 7.8M, Dune 2’s 7.3 M, and Bad Boys Ride Or Die’s 6.3 M, to become the highest-grossing film for a live-action on the first Monday since the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Twisters, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is on track to pass the $100 million mark domestically on Tuesday.

The 1996 prequel “Twister,” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman as storm-chasing scientists, became the second highest-grossing movie of the year, raking in $500 million globally. The film also scored two Oscar nominations. Twister, which had a production budget of $88M, earned $41M during the opening weekend.

