Ford described how he accidentally punched Gosling in the face while filming an action scene. Ford claims that the incident happened as a result of Gosling’s positioning unintentionally crossing the path of his punch.

Ford elaborated on the difficulties of performing stunts in a dynamic filming environment. He added that while his first obligation was to protect his co-stars’ safety, he also had to consider the visual impact of the camera angles. Despite his efforts to suppress the fists, Ford admitted to throwing several punches at the scene but expressed happiness that the incident only occurred once.

Ford and Gosling’s Friendly Banter

Reflecting on the unintended punch, Ford joked that Gosling should consider himself fortunate that it was an isolated incident. In a show of goodwill, Ford said he offered Gosling a glass of scotch afterward to alleviate any discomfort caused by the incident, joking that one drink would suffice.

This lighthearted exchange highlighted Ford’s attempt to defuse tension and extend an olive branch to Gosling, transforming the incident into a moment of camaraderie. Ford praised Gosling’s professionalism and skill throughout the interview. He complimented Gosling on his mastery of the medium and his ability to work through the difficulties of filming such difficult scenes.

Ford also highlighted how well they got along on the set of Blade Runner 2049, the eagerly awaited follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1982 science fiction masterpiece that released on October 6, 2017.

Ford ended the interview on a lighter note, saying that despite the mishap, he and Gosling approached the situation with professionalism and mutual respect. He reaffirmed their shared commitment to providing an engaging cinematic experience for audiences who were eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

