Is Blake Lively Playing Lady Deadpool In Deadpool & Wolverine? Explained

Blake Lively is teasing the internet after revealing she’s the lady in red, but is she Lady Deadpool?

The It Ends With Us actress sent the internet into a frenzy on Monday when she posted a photo from the set of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which officially hits theatres this week. In the professional snap, Lively kissed Reynolds, dressed in full Deadpool costume and makeup, while she sports a top and arm warmer in a matching shade. After Blake Lively posted the snap, fans immediately noticed and speculated whether the actress’ attire meant she might be playing Lady Deadpool in the movie.

The anticipation about the new character, a female variant of Deadpool from an alternate universe in Deadpool & Wolverine, brewed after the teaser, released in June. The thirty seconds’ clip featured a pair of legs in a suit strikingly similar to Deadpool, as the titular character said in a voiceover, “I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about.”

In the final trailer, which was released before the film’s premiere, a mysterious figure with blonde hair and a red-and-black suit matching Deadpool’s was shown, which intensified rumours that this might be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe’s debut of the character.

After the leg reveal, the possibility that Lively is playing Lady Deadpool became a hot topic. The blonde hair shown in the final trailer fueled fans’ suspicions that the Gossip Girl alum is stepping in for this role.

Alongside the snap posted by Lively, she also shared a video in which she paid homage to Reynolds and his new movie, praising it for including shoutouts to “millennial girls.” She said in the video, “Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me…”

As per Lively’s post, the movie featured references to Avril Lavigne’s song I’m With You, pays tribute to Frozen, Harry Potter, Celine Dion, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, NSYNC, and more. The actress also said in her grid-post caption that while she “should be competitive” at the box office with Reynolds due to her upcoming movie It Ends With Us, she can’t help but champion Deadpool & Wolverine for its commitment to the millennial-girl era.

She wrote, “It’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times. 🤣❤️💛.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theatres on July 26.

