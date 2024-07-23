Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine is in the news for all the right reasons. Apart from being Marvel’s highly anticipated film, the early reactions are highly positive. This has set the stage for the biggie to explode at the Indian box office, as the advance booking response for the opening day is already superb. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Shawn Levy, the upcoming superhero flick brings together two popular characters from Marvel, Deadpool and Wolverine. As these characters have their own fan base, there’s solid hype on the ground level. Other than that, the studio is coming back after a gap of seven months with its MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, so there’s excitement among Marvel fans.

Scheduled to release on 26th July, Deadpool & Wolverine will comfortably cross the mark of 5 crores gross in day 1 advance booking today. With 3 more days to go, there’s a possibility of hitting the 10 crore mark. This clearly hints that the film is going to open much above 15 crores at the Indian box office.

Hitting the 15 crore mark is a bare minimum expectation, and with more push, Deadpool & Wolverine has a solid chance of scoring 20 crores on day 1. Considering the buzz among Marvel fans and the response in pre-sales, the film is definitely crossing Oppenheimer’s 14 crores, and even Thor: Love And Thunder’s 18.20 crores looks beatable.

In the list of the top 10 highest Hollywood openers in the post-COVID era, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to grab the 4th spot after Avatar: The Way Of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Take a look at the top 10 Hollywood openers at the Indian box office post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.50 crores Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores Oppenheimer – 14 crores Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 12.50 crores Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 12.30 crores Fast X – 11.90 crores Jurassic World: Dominion – 11.75 crores Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania – 8.25 crores

