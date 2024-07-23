Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the perfect couples in Tinsel Town, setting goals for everyone over the years. They are inspirations for people in love, so when there are negative rumors, such as they are parting ways or getting a divorce, it breaks your heart. Similarly, their fans were anxious about the divorce rumors about the couple, but the Gossip Girl star has put a fitting end to all the gossip while her husband is busy promoting the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

For the uninitiated, Blake and Ryan met while filming Green Lantern. The movie bombed at the theatres, but the couple started dating soon. They began dating in 2011. Before that, Ryan was married to the Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. In 2012, Blake and the Deadpool & Wolverine star got married. The couple has four kids together. Scroll below for the deets.

On July 22, Blake Lively posted a picture of her kissing Ryan Reynolds on the Deadpool & Wolverine set and a video about her husband. She praised Ryan’s Marvel movie, and below that post, one of the netizens commented, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other. There were rumors going around that you two got divorced, and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

Blake Lively did not take it lightly and decided to end the rumor immediately and keep any negative gossip away from their happy marriage. The Gossip Girl alum dismissed the divorce rumors by saying, “haha they wish,” with a crying-laughing emoji. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Last night at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively once again trolled Ryan Reynolds, as their fans would know that pulling each other’s legs is a thing for them. While speaking with Access Hollywood, the Green Lantern actress called Ryan a ‘millennial girl.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

Blake Lively sported an off-shoulder dark red jumpsuit similar to the color of Deadpool’s suit for the premiere, and the star couple looked stunning together as Ryan Reynolds wore a chic suit.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds greet each other on the #DeadpoolAndWolverine red carpet pic.twitter.com/ugLH4RcDCx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 22, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released on July 26.

