Quentin Tarantino is a renowned Hollywood personality known for his specific stylized actions and violence in the movies. From Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and more, his filmography has some of the most notable films. He could have added one superhero film to this list but did not because of a reason owing to his dedication to the craft. He once revealed being offered the comic book film Green Lantern, but Tarantino declined it. Keep scrolling for more.

The Green Lantern movie was eventually made in the DC Studios starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. It was a huge box office failure. To be clear, Tarantino was not approached to direct this particular film. The Pulp Fiction maker was reportedly offered the film’s rights before the 2011 film was developed.

In a 2009 interview with MTV News, Quentin Tarantino revealed being approached to direct a Green Lantern movie. The filmmaker said, “I was offered the Green Lantern. Not since it’s been a script, but just like, ‘Hey, we own the Green Lantern. Would you like it?'” Tarantino explained that he would have jumped at the opportunity if it had come his way in his 20s.

The Pulp Fiction director continued, “So there’s a little part of me that’s like, ‘Wow, if I was in my 20s, this would be the genre I’d want to specialize in.'” Quentin Tarantino added, “But they weren’t making them then, or at least not the right ones. But there also is an aspect where I’ve kind of outgrown that a little bit.”

Quentin Tarantino added, “I’d want to use my imagination and not have to fight with geeks’ memories of how this character should be and, ‘Oh, I cast an actor as opposed to a bodybuilder’ or it’s not as good as the way [DC Comics artist] Neal Adams drew him.’ If I were to do something like that, I would want the fun of coming up with the superhero myself.”

Meanwhile, the Green Lantern movie the audience got was a colossal disappointment. It featured Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, Blake Lively as Carol Ferris, Mark Strong as Sinestro, and Peter Sarsgard as Hector Hammond. According to The Numbers, it was made on an estimated budget of $200 million. It earned $53.1 million on its opening weekend. It collected $219.5 million worldwide.

On the professional front, Quentin Tarantino reportedly announced that his tenth film, The Movie Critic, would be his last movie as a filmmaker. However, in April, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that the project had been canceled. His previous directorial feature was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

