In a recent podcast, Tom Brady reflected on his highly publicized Roast, noting he will not do another one, as it affected his family, particularly his children. During his Pivot Podcast appearance with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, the Super Bowl champion weighed in on his experience on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and how some jokes affected his kids.

Tom Brady shares a son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. He also has a 16-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. During the roast Brady’s failed marriage with Bündchen and her new relationship with Joaquim Valente became the butt of every joke.

Tom Brady told the Pivot Podcast hosts that while he loved to joke about himself, he didn’t like how it affected his kids. He said “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids.”

Entertainment Tonight, citing a source, reported that Gisele was upset with the jokes about her and her new relationship. The source added that her main concern was the safety of her children, and she found some of what was said at the Roast to be distasteful. The source said, “Her main concern is always her children and family, and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful.”

Despite his family’s unpleasant experience, Tom Brady believes something positive emerged from the roast. Brady shared it made him a better father, adding, “I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it.”

Tom Brady added that he was glad everyone had a good time at the Roast.

Must Read: Isla Fisher Speaks Out After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce, Shares Message of Gratitude Following Dissolution Of 14 Year Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News