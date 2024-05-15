Christina Applegate, who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, opened up about her past struggles with eating disorders for the first time on the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Applegate told Sigler she developed an eating disorder when she was eight and struggled with it until her thirties.

The Dead To Me Star recalled she was derided for her weight when she was eight when a friend called her “fat.” The actress shared she had started to feel her issues with weight crop back up after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2020, noting, “When you lived with anorexia as long as I did in my early life. It always plagues me, body dysmorphia and all of those things.”

Christina Applegate revealed she does not look in mirrors after she gained 45 pounds due to the illness. She told Sigler, “I have written all over my mirrors in my bathroom so that I don’t look in them because I will fall on the ground and cry. That’s how I feel now. That is today, this isn’t 20-something-year-old Christina. That is the girl who gained 45 pounds when she got [MS].”

Christina Applegate recalled her mom, who had body image issues of her own, put her in Weight Watchers when she was 15 and was often shocked her daughter was able to lose weight at a rapid pace when she struggled to get them off. Applegate said, “She’d be like, ‘Oh! I’m so mad! How’d you do it? How’d you get down to 110?’ And the reason why was because I had an eating disorder.”

The actress shared that as she got older, her issues got significantly worse, and she would restrict herself to eating five almonds a day and would break down if she had more.

Christina Applegate revealed she was struggling with an eating disorder while working on the set of Married With Children, where she had to wear outfits that showed her body. The actress said the pressure to fit into those clothes forced her to stop eating as she “wanted my bones to be sticking out.”

The Emmy-winning star noted the cast and crew were worried about her wellbeing as she never ate on-set. The actress admitted she struggled with the disorder for decades before she finally had to address it in a healthy way.

