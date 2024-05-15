Diddy shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day after one of his accusers dropped UMG & Lucian Grainge from an abuse lawsuit. Diddy’s former producer Rodney Jones, who accused the music mogul of sexual abuse earlier this year, dismissed his allegations against UMG and Lucian Grainge in the lawsuit. Jones had previously accused Universal Music group and its CEO Grainge of aiding Diddy in his alleged misconduct.

The lawsuit filed in New York in February 2024 accused the music mogul of repeated instances of groping. Jones also alleged he was forced to sleep with s*x workers and alleged Diddy groomed him. Jones blamed the record label UMG and its CEO in the document for aiding Diidy’s alleged misdeeds. The lawsuit alleged that UMG and Grainge were liable as they had an ownership stake in Diddy’s Love Records label, where Jones worked for around a year.

In response, last month, UMG fired back at Jones and his lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, denying the allegation and stating that they have no ownership stake in Diddy’s Love Records label and were not responsible for the alleged misconduct.

On May 13, Billboard reported that Rodney Jones dismissed his allegations against Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, Motown Records, and UMG Recordings, admitting there is “no legal basis” for the claims against the defendants.

In the court document obtained by the publication, Jones’ attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, wrote, “Based on my examination of all of the papers submitted in support of both motions to dismiss, which addressed the issues I had, I have concluded that there is no legal basis for the claims and allegations that were made against the UMG Defendants.”

In the wake of the incident, Diddy took to social media on May 14 and shared a cryptic post on Instagram, writing, “Time Tells Truth.” While the music mogul did not elaborate further, the post was seemingly in reference to Jones’ lawsuit allegations, which he has vehemently denied.

Reacting to the post, fans slammed the music mogul. A social media user invoked the Cassie Ventura lawsuit that set off the barrage of allegations against Diddy. They wrote, “Cassie definitely took her time telling the truth.”

Echoing the reaction, another added, “If time tells the truth, why did you settle a lawsuit against you with Cassie in less than 24 hours?”

Diddy is currently facing four federal lawsuits. The lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, which included allegations of s*xual and physical abuse, was settled days after it had been filed last year.

