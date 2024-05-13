Sean Diddy Combs is facing several sexual misconduct lawsuits, and rapper 50 Cent has been the most active in highlighting them on social media. Now, Diddy’s son, Christian King Combs, has slammed the In da Club rapper in his new track, which is also an alleged diss track about 50 Cent. Scroll below to know.

For the unversed, Diddy was accused of sexual harassment in November 2023, and soon, things started to unravel. In February this year, Sean’s ex-employee Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit, and the social media exploded. The Feds raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami. However, Combs has denied all allegations, and in the wake of his case, several other disturbing things came to light, like Justin Bieber’s video with Diddy.

Now, Sean Diddy Combs’ 26-year-old musician son, King Combs, has recently launched a diss track aimed at 50 Cent as per Hot New Whip Hop’s report. King has spoken about several things in his track, including his father’s lawsuits, the house raid, and more. It was reportedly played by Akademiks during Combs’ livestream on Sunday night.

King Combs’ song lyrics go – “I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy.’ Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques…” He started bashing 50 Cent from there. Meanwhile, the rapper responded to Sean Diddy Combs’ son’s alleged diss track.

Taking to his Instagram, 50 Cent has posted a photo of Sean Diddy Combs and Christian King Combs in response to King’s alleged jibe. The In da Club rapper wrote in the caption, “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac.”

The netizens are also intrigued by this renewed feud between 50 Cent and Sean Diddy Combs due to the alleged diss track by the latter’s son, King Combs.

One of the users wrote, “Diddle Me this, Diddle Me that; who’s afraid of puffys big black… I’m done.”

Followed by one adding, “The lil boy don’t know what he’s signing up for.”

A user commented, “I just knew 50 was gon have a field day.”

“Christian about to find out who boo boo is,” wrote one netizen.

One netizen stated, “I honestly don’t understand why anybody would want to beef with 50. This man is the king of petty!!”

A person said, “Now this is the beef I’m interested in this week…. Why did lil diddy make that ‘diss track’.”

And ” 50 always wins.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

