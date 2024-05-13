Mae Whitman Announces Pregnancy Alongside Her 'Parenthood' Co-Stars

Congratulations are in order for Mae Whitman, as the actress is expecting her first baby. The Parenthood actress announced her pregnancy in a special way as she reunited with her former co-stars, Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, and posted a series of pictures with them on Instagram while displaying her baby bump.

Whitman made the announcement on Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day, making the occasion even more memorable. The actress has shared a great rapport with Graham and Heizer ever since they starred together in Parenthood, and hence, chose to make them a part of the revelation.

Mae Whitman Announces Pregnancy with Instagram Post Featuring ‘Parenthood’ Co-Stars

Whitman took to Instagram on May 12 to share a carousel of pictures with Graham and Heizer, her on-screen mother and brother, respectively, from Parenthood. In a black and white photo, the 35-year-old actress is seen happily flaunting her baby bump. Whitman captioned the post, “not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal”.

The rest of the pictures in the post included shots from the sixth and final season of Parenthood, where Whitman’s character, Amber Holt, was also seen pregnant. As soon as she made the big reveal, the actress received congratulations from her industry friends. “Holy sh*t!!! Congratulations!!!” wrote her The DUFF co-star, Robbie Amell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mae margaret whitman (@mistergarf)

Whitman’s fellow actress from Good Girls also expressed her happiness over the news and commented, “I’m so happy for you.” Another Parenthood star, Erika Christensen, commented on the post as well, writing, “Hashtag ruveal lol AMAZING!!!!!!” Meanwhile, Graham reshared the post in her Instagram story.

Whitman Starred in Parenthood from 2010 to 2015

Whitman started her career as a child actor and shot to fame by playing Amber Holt in the NBC comedy-drama Parenthood from 2010 to 2015. On the sets of the show, she made friends with Graham, who starred as Sarah Braverman, and Heizer, who played Drew Holt. The trio has been going strong ever since, and Whitman and Heizer even lived together as roommates for a few years.

Apart from Parenthood, the actress is also known for starring in the shows Up Here and Good Girls. While Whitman has mostly been secretive about her dating life, she came out as pansexual in August 2021. “for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best 🌈 and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community,” she wrote on Twitter (now X) at the time.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Mood Swing Becomes Talk Of The Town As She Reacts To A Pap Filming Her Secretly, “Ab Zabardasti Baby Bump Dekhoge To…” Defend Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News