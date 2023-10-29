Matthew Perry Dating History: Heartbreaking Split With Julia Roberts Over Feeling "Broken" To Flings With Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow & Others

Canadian actor Matthew Perry, who was widely known for playing the sarcasm king Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54. The actor’s passing has left the world in disbelief and a state of shock. He was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home. While the actor has always been vocal about this struggle-filled life as he battled alcohol and drug addiction, it was also glamorous, owning to his massive popularity.

From Julia Roberts to former netball player Rachel Dunn, the actor had many high-profile relationships throughout his life. Let’s remember our beloved Chandler Bing and dive into his dating history.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

While it was not widely known, Perry mentioned that he had a fling with Gwyneth Paltrow as the two kissed in a closet. This was the summer before Friends had aired.

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

2. Jamie Tarses

Matthew Perry also had a long-term relationship with Jamie Tarses. They met in 1994 before Friends premiered and dated for several years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Alexander (@sashaalexander)

3. Gabrielle Allan

Veep producer Gabrielle Allan and Pery also dated for a while before he realized his life was being controlled by alcohol. The actor mentioned the relationship in his memoir.

4. Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry’s first high-profile and most talked-about relationship was with actress Julia Roberts. The two met in 1995 after the Eat, Prey, Love star had a cameo in Friends. While in the show Julia’s character sought her childhood revenge from Perry’s Bing, the two hit it off in real life and began dating. However, their romance was short-termed as Perry broke it off after two months as he thought he would never be enough for the actress. He even mentioned this relationship in his memoir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

5. Yasmeen Bleeth

Well, it must have been a dream come true for Chandler Bing, who had a huge crush on Baywatch star Yasmeen Bleeth in the show, actually to date her. Perry and Bleeth had a brief romance in 1996. Despite their breakup, Perry still made references to Yasmine’s character in the show.

@heartnortheast Justin did you mean yasmeen bleeth pic.twitter.com/q1MOD1qlx3 — Andrea McLoughlin 💙 (@amcl1976) June 17, 2016

6. Neve Campbell

Matthew Perry also dated his Three to Tango co-star Neve Campbell in 1998. However, the two called it quits even before their romantic comedy hit the theaters. It seems that Perry had a habit of dating his co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neve Campbell (@nevecampbell)

7. Maeve Quinlan

Matthew Perry’s first serious relationship began in 2002, when he started dating Bold and the Beautiful star Megan Conley. Their relationship allegedly ended in 2003 and the reason behind it is still unknown. However, fans believed that the two remained on good terms post their split, as they were also photographed posing together in 2006, at a charity event.

8. Lauren Graham

Yes, Perry also went out with the Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham in 2003. Their short-lived romance ended after a few months of dating and the two were spotted together several times after that. Seemingly, the relationship ended on good terms and they even appeared in the 2008 indie movie Birds of America.

9. Rachel Dunn

Former netball player Rachel Dunn also dated Matthew Perry in 2003. The two made several public appearances, and the Friends star was also vocal about his relationship. He gushed about it how he wanted to spend time with her and explore more. The relationship allegedly came to an end in 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Dunn (@mydunnstagram)

10. Cameron Diaz

Perry revealed that he was set up with Diaz by a friend shortly after the latter had broken up with Justin Timberlake. Things did not work out between the two and Cameron even accidentally hit him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

11. Lizzy Caplan

After moving on from Dunn, Matthew had a long-term relationship with Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan. The two dated for six years, which marked the actor’s longest relationship ever. After years, their split rumors began in 2013 when Lizzy was not ready to talk about her alleged partner. It was later revealed that the two called it quits in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzy Caplan (@thelizzycaplan)

12. Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry’s last relationship was with Molly Hurwitz. Although the two began dating in 2018, Hurwitz did not make it official till 2020. In November of that year, Perry even revealed that he popped the question to his then-girlfriend and she said yes. However, their engagement lasted six months and Perry’s reps said in a 2021 statement, ““Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them.”

Congratulations to the Bings! Matthew Perry is engaged to long time girlfriend Molly Hurwitz pic.twitter.com/jJdAcTiGGT — Seinfeld Without Context (@nocontseinfeld) November 27, 2020

May Matthew Perry rest in peace, and we will always remember him as the king of sarcasm.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Late Matthew Perry’s Father John Bennett Perry Arrives At LA Home Where He Passed Away, Netizen Slams Paparazzi For Invading Privacy, “Let Them Comprehend What Has Happened”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News