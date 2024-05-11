Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. finally addressed the allegations mentioned in Rodney’ Lil Rod’ Jones’ assault lawsuit against Diddy. During an appearance on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, the Oscar Winner was asked for his thoughts on the allegations against Diddy.

Cuba Good Jr was accused of sexual harassment and assault by Diddy’s former producer, Rodney Jones. The Rodney’ Lil Rod’ Jones’ assault lawsuit is one of five separate civil lawsuits levelled against Diddy, accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illicit activity.

In the Rod’ Jones’ assault lawsuit against Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr was accused of allegedly groping the former producer on a yacht. Jones alleged Diddy was “grooming him” and intended to pass him along to other celebrities.

At around the 1:23:50 point of the podcast, Gooding addressed the allegations, saying, “I wake up in the morning, I turn on The Today Show, ‘Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’—I was like, ‘Excuse me?! Pulling me into this?”

Gooding acknowledged a picture of him included in the lawsuit, which showed his arm around Jones but denied ever groping the producer, saying he did not spend much time on the yacht as it was New Year’s Eve. The actor also explained why he did not respond to the allegation in March when the lawsuit was filed, saying, “It’s funny because my lawyers said, ‘You know, every outlet in the world wants to talk to you.’ And again, I’m not defending myself from some headline in the press, so I stayed quiet.”

Diddy denies accusation that he assaulted a young girl in 2003

Meanwhile, Diddy, who is facing a myriad of allegations from five different civil lawsuits, filed a motion to dismiss a case alleging that he and two co-defendants r*ped a 17-year-old girl in a New York recording studio in 2003.

The court document filed on May 10 and cited by Associated Press said Bad Boy Records founder denies the “false and hideous claim” and noted that the lawsuit was filed too late under the law. The Music Mogul, who is also a subject of the criminal s*x-trafficking investigation, said: “Mr Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented.”

The lawsuit filed in December and amended in March alleged an unidentified woman was flown to New York by Harve Pierre, former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment record label when she was in 11th grade at a high school in a Detroit suburb in 2003. The woman claimed Pierre then took her to a recording studio, where she was incapacitated with drugs and alcohol before Pierre, Diddy, and a man she didn’t know took turns r*ping her.

According to AP, the lawsuit also included a picture of the young victim sitting on Daddy’s lap.

Must Read: Did Stephen Baldwin Ruin Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Pregnancy News? Fans Slam Hailey Bieber’s Dad Over Cryptic Old Post: “Can’t Keep Secrets For S**t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News