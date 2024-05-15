Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde universe is expanding. In June 2018, Reese Witherspoon, who played the iconic Elle Woods in the first two Legally Blonde films, confirmed a third instalment of the beloved franchise was in the works, and she would reprise her role in the movie.

While the status of the third film written by Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor is unknown, On May 14, Prime Video confirmed that a “Legally Blonde” prequel series titled “Elle” is in the works. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series as we start practising the bend and snap!

While the basic plot for the third Legally Blonde Film hasn’t been revealed yet, Mindy Kaling told Access Hollywood in 2021 that they are exploring Elle Woods’s life as a 40-year-old. Kaling said, “How Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine. We have a lot of fan favourites from the original movie.”

While the Legally Blonde film will center around Elle Woods navigating life as a middle-aged woman, the Prime Video show “Elle” will reportedly focus on a teenage Elle Woods in high school navigating her life leading up to the events in the first movie. Reese Witherspoon will also produce the show, created by Laura Kittrell, who will also serve as showrunner.

In the first movie, which grossed over $140 million worldwide, Witherspoon played a sorority girl named Elle Woods, who goes to Harvard Law School to win her boyfriend back.

During Prime Video’s upfront presentation, Witherspoon, who wore all pink and held a Chihuahua, explained the show’s premise, saying, “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law School, she was just a regular ’90s high school girl.”

Witherspoon added that viewers would “get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do.” Meanwhile, no casting has been announced.

