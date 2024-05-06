Kim Kardashian’s appearance on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady was not received well by the audience, who began to boo at the reality TV star. On Sunday, May 4, Netflix aired the first-ever live roast event featuring Former NFL star Tom Brady in the hot seat.

During the event, The Hall of Famer was roasted by some of the top comedians in the game, including Kevin Hart, who pulled no punches roasting Brady going after his much-publicized divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his decision to choose his career over his marriage to the stunning former model.

While the audience could hold back laughter during Kevin Hart’s monologue, the mood suddenly shifted as Kim Kardashian was presented to give a toast during the comedy special.

As soon as The entrepreneur and reality TV star took the stage, she was booed by the audience at the Kia Forum. As the clip of the brutal audience reception was shared online, several social media users reacted to the footage by siding with the crowd, with one netizen writing, “Read the room. Thank You Aimee:”

The reaction was a reference to Taylor Swift’s recent diss track Thank You Aimee where the singer rekindled her feud with the reality star for posting an edited video to Snapchat supposedly depicting Swift approving West’s controversial “Famous” lyrics.

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

It appears that fans sided with Taylor Swift as social media users derided Kim Kardashian after she was booed at the Tom Brady Roast. Reacting to the clip shared by CIcero, a netizen wrote, “What normal people actually think about her.”

Another added, “Kim K trying so hard to manifest being Tom Brady’s next is extra cringe.”

Kim and Tom Brady were rumored to be dating last year. However, the reality star denied the claim and maintained that they were friends. During the roast, Kim Kardashian mocked the dating rumours, saying, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did. I’d just release the tape.”

While Kim Kardashian was initially greeted with boos, she rallied through the brutal reception. She went on to make a few jokes and eventually won over the crowd.

