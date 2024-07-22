Women face sexual harassment almost daily, and this is common everywhere. However, some people do not know which things or activities could be labeled as sexual harassment. As a result, some predators get away. Barbie star Margot Robbie once admitted that she was unaware of what it meant until she did this Oscar-winning movie.

Robbie is an excellent actress and one of the highest-paid ones, too. In 2017, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Last year, she was the highest-paid actress because of her cultural phenomenon of a movie, Barbie. It was one of last year’s biggest films, earning over $1.4 billion globally, and it completed a year yesterday. It was released on the same day as Oppenheimer, and the phenomenon was collectively termed as Barbenheimer.

Margot Robbie has an impressive filmography and has worked with some of the biggest actors and directors over the years. In 2017, she received an Oscar nomination for the movie I, Tonya. Her fans and Barbie co-stars were mad about her not getting nominated for the 2023 blockbuster this year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In 2019, Margot Robbie appeared in the movie Bombshell by Jay Roach, also featuring Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. It is based on the accounts of the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. According to Variety, Margot, during a BAFTA Life in Pictures talk celebrating her career, revealed how she did not know the definition of sexual harassment.

Margot Robbie said, “I realized that I — as a person with an established position in the industry, financially set up and self-sufficient — I didn’t know the definition of sexual harassment, and that’s shocking.” The industry was already in shock about the Harvey Weinstein controversy, and the Barbie star also used his reference in her comment to explain the situation.

She continued, “Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they take advantage of the area. The situation isn’t black and white.” Charlize Theron was nominated for the Oscar in the Actress in a Leading Role category, and Margot Robbie also received an Oscar nomination for her performance in a Supporting Role.

At present, Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are set to welcome their first child soon. A recent source revealed the couple is in the process of creating a dream nursery for the baby.

