Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her roles as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise and Mystique in X-Men: First Class, among others. She has a very amicable personality and loves to goof around on sets with her co-stars. The story of her consuming garlic before a kissing scene with Liam Hemsworth is infamous. She once shared another goofy incident during a movie shoot that almost took someone’s life.

As per The Numbers, Jennifer has appeared in 22 films as a leading actress, and they have grossed more than $5.57 billion at the worldwide box office. She was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016. From 2013 to 2016, the X-Men: First Class star was on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. At just 22 years of age, Lawrence won the Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming the second youngest winner in the category. She won the Oscar for her role as a troubled young widow in the Silver Linings Playbook opposite Bradley Cooper.

In 2013, she appeared in American Hustle, which won her the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The actress took a break from acting and returned with 2021’s Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Jennifer Lawrence is a regular face on some celebrity chat shows, and in one of her appearances on The Graham Norton Show, she shared an amusing story.

While filming one of the Hunger Games movies, the leading lady almost killed a sound guy. Jennifer Lawrence recalled, “We were filming in Hawaii, and there were sacred rocks. You’re not supposed to sit on them.” She continued, “I, however, was in a wetsuit… Oh, my god, they were so good for b*tt itching.”

The Hunger Games actress further mentioned, “One rock … ended up coming loose. It was a giant boulder; it rolled down this mountain and almost killed our sound guy.”

On the professional front, Jennifer Lawrence is set to produce and star in a murder mystery inspired by The Real Housewives franchise titled The Wives. Apple Original Films, in collaboration with A24, has acquired the movie and is now in the pre-production stage.

