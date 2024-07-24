While fans have to wait till Friday to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, people in South Korea will catch this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer in the theatres before others. Before that, the movie was screened for a few lucky fans and received a positive response. Keep scrolling for the box office deets there.

The movie has received a strong 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 143 reviews. The film’s box office projections look pretty lit, and it is tracking to earn winning numbers on its debut. It is the first R-rated movie in the MCU and marks Ryan and Hugh’s entry into the universe. Shawn Levy directed it, and the fans cannot wait any longer to see it on the big screens. On July 22, the MCU flick’s world premiere was held in New York City, where Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid channeled their inner Deadpool & Wolverine and dressed up in those colors.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando recently posted the scenario at the Korean box office ahead of the movie’s release today. According to the report, Deadpool & Wolverine is looking to have a positive start at the Korean box office, and that is based on the fan screenings from Tuesday.

The report revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine was screened in just two theatres this Tuesday for limited fan screenings, and they were fully packed. It had 1.6K attendees in total, grossing $20K, going head-to-head with Despicable Me 4. The Marvel movie opened in South Korean theatres on Wednesday alongside the Illumination creation, Despicable Me 4.

According to Deadline’s report, the movie is expected to gross $160 million-$170 million at the North American box office, which is significantly higher than the first Deadpool movie. It earned $132.4 million in the US. At the worldwide box office, the Marvel flick is expected to rake in a strong $340 million-$360 million. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in the US on July 26.

