Kalki 2898 AD will officially complete a month-long run in the theatres in three days. It would be safe to say that the box office collections have been glorious, although there’s a long way to go. Prabhas starrer has officially become the number 1 Hindi film of 2024 by beating Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The makers have spent a budget of 115 crores for the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama was declared a hit in the language within 15 days of its theatrical run. With merely 8.3 crores more in the kitty, Nag Ashwin‘s directorial will achieve the ‘super-hit’ verdict.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Worldwide Box Office Collection

In India, Prabhas starrer has made a box office collection of 279.70 crores net, which converts to about 330.04 crores in gross earnings. As per the last update, Kalki (Hindi) has added about 35 crores from the overseas market.

After 27 days, the worldwide Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) collections will stand at 365.04 crores (estimates).

Prabhas starrer beats Fighter!

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter had raked in a sum of 354.70 crores in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. It was the #1 Hindi film of 2024, but Kalki 2898 AD has now surpassed that mark and has achieved the top spot!

More about Kalki

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Deverakonda also mark special appearances.

The epic dystopian film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner, Vyjanthy Movies.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

