Indian filmmaker Siddharth Anand, after giving the audiences movies like Pathaan and Fighter, is all set to produce a film on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s life. He is the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, and it will not be a slice-of-life movie about the spiritual leader but a thriller. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Guru Ji was born in Tamil Nadu and worked as an apprentice under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Transcendental Meditation. Meanwhile, Anand is known for movies like Salaam Namaste and Anjaana Anjaani, but his true fame came with films including Bang Bang! and War. Last year, his fame grew tenfold after directing Shah Rukh Khan in YRF’s Pathaan.

Now, Siddharth Anand and film producer Mahaveer Jain have teamed up to produce an international thriller. Jain is known for producing films, including Uunchai, Ram Setu, and more. As mentioned above, the upcoming movie will be inspired by a part of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Life, and it is a remarkable true event.

Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain’s collaboration project, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s life, is about how his intervention helped resolve a brutal 52-year-old civil war in Colombia without a single bullet fired. Crafted for global audiences and set against the vibrant backdrop of Latin America, the film boasts an impressive cast and crew of acclaimed worldwide talents.

Fresh from the phenomenal success of the World Cultural Festival in Washington, D.C., which had a historical gathering of millions from over 180 countries, this film promises to be another testimony to the Indian philosophy of One World, One Family and Gurudev’s commitment to non-violence. The makers have not revealed any further details about the upcoming film.

On the work front, Siddharth Anand’s last directorial venture was Fighter, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, paired opposite each other for the first time.

