The first half of 2024 witnessed Hindi films amass an approximate gross collection of $40 million, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter contributing 30% of the total business overseas. That clearly indicates the dominance the film had over the overseas box office despite some big releases from Bollywood. Keep reading to know more!

According to ComScore, the Siddharth Anand directorial grossed $12 million internationally. This impressive performance remains the highest for a Hindi film in the international markets among releases in the first half of the year. This sum equals over 100 crores gross in Indian currency.

Interestingly, Fighter is leading by a margin despite a ban in GCC, taking away at least $1 million or more from the overseas box office business. It’s also the first Indian film to hit the 100-crore mark in the overseas market in 2024.

For those who don’t know, Fighter amassed 215 crores net at the Indian box office. It equals a domestic gross collection of 253.70 crores. In the overseas market, the film accumulated 101 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 354.70 crores gross.

Meanwhile, the Siddharth Anand directorial was released in theatres on 25th January 2024. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

Apart from grossing over 350 crores at the global box office, Fighter also did exceptionally well during its OTT run. It’s already among the most-watched Indian films in 2024 on Netflix. It remained in the top 10 films on the platforms for several weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (North America): Prabhas Neck-To-Neck With Shah Rukh Khan, Only Indian Actors With Two $12 Million Grossers; Beats Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & 3 Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News