Jatt & Juliet 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Takes Overseas By Storm, But Kalki 2898 AD Dims Its Shine In India, Can It Recover?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet 3 is proving to be a romantic comedy juggernaut overseas! The film has done massive business from Canada, followed by Australia, UK and USA. Read on!

The US box office is witnessing a surge in the popularity of Indian films. This past weekend, two new Indian releases made a splash in the Top 10 – Kalki 2898 AD and Jatt & Juliet 3. Jatt & Juliet 3, despite playing in only 149 theaters, surprised audiences with a stellar performance. The romantic comedy grossed a phenomenal $1.8 million over the 3-day weekend and $1.9 million over its 4-day opening. This translates to an incredible average of $12,800 per theatre, placing it just behind Hollywood blockbusters like Inside Out 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One.

This success highlights the growing international appeal of Indian cinema, with Jatt & Juliet 3 proving that even a limited release can achieve impressive results. The Punjabi film has raked in a whopping 33 crore+ from the international market by Day 6.

However, the story is a bit different domestically. Jatt & Juliet 3 has faced stiff competition from the pan-India sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, leading to a lowkey performance on weekdays in India. The film managed to collect 1.75 crore on Day 6, bringing its net India total to 20.50 crore.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the film’s India business so far:

Day 1 (1st Thursday): 3.5 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday): 3.6 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday): 4.15 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday): 5.35 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday): 2.15 crore (almost 60% drop)

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): 1.75 crore

Despite the domestic dip, Jatt & Juliet 3’s worldwide collection stands at a strong 57 crore+ when we consider its impressive overseas haul. The film’s ambitious target is to dethrone Carry on Jatta 3 (102 crore) as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time.

To achieve this feat, Jatt & Juliet 3 needs to pick up steam in India. With the competition from Kalki 2898 AD softening in the coming days, the movie has a golden opportunity to make significant gains domestically.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Punjabi Films Worldwide

1. Carry On Jatta 3 – 102.00 crore

2. Mastaney – 74.00 crore

3. Carry On Jatta 2 – 58.50 crore

4. Jatt & Juliet 3 – 57+ crore

5. Saunkan Saunkne – 57.00 crore

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Jatt & Juliet 3 boasts a star-studded cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, and Jasmin Bajwa. Can this romantic comedy juggernaut overcome the hurdle at home and rewrite Punjabi cinema history? Stay tuned!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

