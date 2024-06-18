Diljit Dosanjh has been grabbing headlines this year for all the right reasons. From his incredible performance in Amar Singh Chamkila to his special appearance in Crew, the singer-actor has won many hearts this year. To add more to his outstanding achievements, Diljit also appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh appeared on a talk show and was candid about his life, career, and stardom. The Lover singer reveals why he doesn’t make many Hindi songs and about his appearance at Coachella. In the same interview, Diljit talked about never booking an Uber or a hotel as he doesn’t understand the applications.

Diljit Dosanjh On Day-To-Day Tasks

In the interview, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor said that as a kid, he prayed to God that he wanted everyone to know me. However, he also prayed that he didn’t want to know anyone. The singer thought that was the only way to achieve his dreams. Diljit is not good with finance and other general things in life.

View this post on Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh told Raj Shamani, “I can’t bargain, and people will always tell me, ‘You leave it, we will do that.’ Agar koi puchega ki kitne paise loge (When somebody asks about my fees), I won’t be able to bargain. I can’t plan these things. I can’t book Uber. I don’t have the app, and I don’t even know how to do it. I have never booked a hotel in my life. I have never booked a flight. I can’t do these small day-to-day tasks, and I have never done them in my life.”

The Crew star was asked if it was because of his lifestyle now or because he never got to do these things growing up. The Udta Punjab star answered that growing up, he would do everything his family and elder sister would ask him to do. “She is the head of the family. She would ask me to fetch her suits, and I would do whatever she asked,” stated the singer.

