Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film, Maharaja, keeps etching its name in box office history. After a successful 19-day run, the film continues to hold strong audience interest, particularly in its home state of Tamil Nadu. Maharaja boasted a healthy 17.95% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday despite facing direct competition from Kalki 2898 AD. Read on!

With 0.45 crore on Day 19, Maharaja‘s domestic collections have reached a staggering 67.01 crore net in India, with a gross collection of 79.07 crore. This impressive performance is further bolstered by a remarkable 235.05% Return on Investment (ROI) – a testament to the film’s profitability. With a budget of only 20 crore, Maharaja has already secured a profit of approximately 47.01 crore from its net India collection alone.

Maharaja’s success isn’t limited to India. The film has garnered a strong international presence, particularly in the USA. Maharaja has crossed a significant milestone by surpassing the magical mark of $500,000 at the US box office, further solidifying its global appeal. Additionally, the film has performed well in Australia, grossing A$134,226 (approximately $89,100) so far.

The movie collected 24 crore from the overseas market, bringing its worldwide total to 103.07 crore.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Passion Studios and The Route, Maharaja features a stellar cast led by Vijay Sethupathi. The inclusion of renowned actors like Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas has undoubtedly contributed to the film’s critical acclaim and audience draw.

Maharaja’s journey at the box office is far from over. With a decent domestic occupancy and a flourishing international presence, the film is poised to continue breaking records and etching its name in Vijay Sethupathi’s filmography as a major success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

