From Accountant To Actor: Vijay Sethupathi Reflects On His Journey & Unique Parenting Style

Vijay Sethupathi, actor, accountant, and parent, has had a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview with ‘Variety,’ he revealed that he once worked as an accountant for a theatre company because there were no vacancies for actors. This early setback did not deter him; it became a stepping stone in his career. Now, with Maharaja marking his 50th film, Sethupathi is celebrated as one of the finest actors in Kollywood.

Maharaja wasn’t chosen to mark this milestone; Sethupathi was drawn to its compelling story and the director’s enthusiasm. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film is a heartfelt family drama centred on a father-daughter relationship.

Vijay Sethupathi never expected the level of success that Maharaja has achieved. He also talked about his children. Vijay Sethupathi has a son and a daughter, and he expressed a deep love for his daughter, saying, “If she dominates me, I always love that.” Affectionately, he calls her ‘amma’ [mother] and his son ‘appa’ [father].

Sethupathi enjoys sharing his work with his children and discussing interesting scenes from his shoots. He revealed that he doesn’t project himself as a traditional father figure, explaining, “Sometimes I am the kid.” This candid approach highlights the warmth and mutual respect within his family.

Vijay Sethupathi’s journey from a junior artist to a leading man is a testament to his passion and perseverance. Reflecting on the start of his career, Sethupathi recalled his initial thought: if he joined as an accountant, he could watch the actors every day, be with them, talk to them, and learn about acting. To him, everything was a lesson.

His rise is poignantly illustrated by his memory of filming his first lead scene in the very auditorium where he had once worked as an extra.

With recent ventures into Hindi cinema, including films like Jawan and Merry Christmas as well as the popular Prime Video series Farzi, Vijay Sethupathi has the potential to become a pan-Indian star.

