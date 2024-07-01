Munjya managed to have a steady fourth weekend, as 4.25 crores more came in. The film did take a hit on Thursday due to the arrival of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), and the drop was more than expected. However, it needed to resume momentum all over again over the weekend because 100 crores was just round the corner, and the film wouldn’t have wanted to wait too long to reach there.

Well, this is what happened: Munjya collected almost 1 crore on Friday (it brought in 95 lakhs), then grew more than 35% on Saturday (despite the cricket match) and almost touched 2 crores all over again (it minted 1.85 crores). This is good trending, and now one can expect a minimum of 50 lakhs+ coming on a daily basis between today and Thursday.

The film is now also on the brink of entering the 100 Crore Club. Currently standing at 99.88 crores, the film has in fact hit a century as you read this, which is a huge achievement in itself. A lifetime in the vicinity of 105 crores is there for the taking and that’s huge considering the budget and the star cast.

Superhit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

