With the World Cup fever taking an exit and India winning the trophy, audiences are back to the theaters, and Kalki 2898 AD hit it out of the park on the day the World Cup ended. On the fourth day, Prabhas’s sci-fi film worked wonders in the theater, taking the Hindi total to 110 crore!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 4 – Hindi

According to the early trends, Kalki has taken a roaring leap, with the Hindi version bringing in as much as 38 – 40 crore on day 4. This 40 crore is as much as Baahubali 2, earning 40.25 crore on day 4.

In four days, the total collection for Kalki 2898 AD is somewhere between 109 – 111 crore at the box office. On Sunday, the fourth day, Prabhas’s starrer matched the fourth-day earnings of Baahubali 2, which is good news for the film if it follows the Baahubali trend hereafter!

Kalki Takes A 48 – 54% Jump

The Nag Ashwin film has taken a massive jump of 48 – 54% on the first Sunday, fourth day of the release. Here is the break down of the supposed 110 crore at the box office.

Day 1: 22.50 crore

Day 2: 23.25 crore

Day 3: 26 crore

Day 4: 40 crore*

Total: 111.75 crore*

Kalki 2898 AD Opening Weekend

The sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan opened at 93 crore in India, including the Hindi version’s 22.50 crore. Meanwhile, it took a record opening of 191 crore worldwide, despite being a working day and amidst the World Cup fever.

The magnum opus has taken off phenomenally after the World Cup has ended, and hopefully, it will pick up with bigger and better numbers over the week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Becomes 4th Indian Actor To Hit 1000 Crore Domestic Milestone In Post-COVID Era, Joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News