It’s raining records all over, thanks to the Prabhas mania, which has taken the box office by storm. Kalki 2898 AD has concluded its first weekend in theatres on a thunderous note. Within that little span, it turned out to be Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Nag Ashwin’s directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwathamma. He is the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya, who has been cursed with immorality due to his attempt to kill the unborn Parikshit. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is the proclaimed god of the complex, Supreme Yaskin. The duo has received a lot of praise for their powerful performances.

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Box Office Collections

In the first four days, Kalki 2898 AD has made earth-shattering box office collections and dived straight into the 500 crore club. Prabhas starrer made an opening of 191 crores worldwide, followed by 96 crores on day 2. The earnings on Saturday and Sunday were 100 crores and 120 crores*, respectively, taking the overall total to 507 crores* worldwide.

Amitabh Bachchan finds his new highest-grosser after Brahmastra

In 2023, Amitabh Bachchan scored his highest-grossing film of all time with Brahmastra, which clocked 430.24 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Kalki 2898 AD has now beaten those collections, with, in fact, 17% higher earnings in the first weekend alone.

Kalki 2898 AD beats Vikram, Kamal Haasan wins big too!

On the other hand, the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has also turned out to be Kamal Haasan’s highest-grossing film. It has surpassed the worldwide collections of his last best, Vikram, which raked in 426 crores gross in its global lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

