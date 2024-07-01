Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. It’s a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology based on the saga of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki.

Many movie critics and the audience have praised the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer. The audience is amazed with the way Nag Ashwin has presented the Mahabharata saga and given it a modern-day twist in a dystopian future. Along with the story and performances, fans also loved the special appearances in Kalki 2898 AD. From Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, to Mrunal Thakur, the movie is packed with some wonderful cameos.

Vijay Deverkonda in Kalki 2898 AD

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays Arjuna, and he appears in flashback scenes during the climax sequence. The fans of the Arjun Reddy star are ecstatic to see him play the mighty warrior. You will be surprised to know how much the actor has charged for his special appearance.

Vijay Deverakonda has not charged a single penny for appearing as Arjuna in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi mythological drama. As reported by the Siasat web portal, Vijay did the cameo for free. The reports mention that the actor might reprise his role as Arjuna even in the sequel. Nag and Vijay share a good rapport as the duo also worked together in a film called ‘Yevade Subramanyam’.

Meanwhile, after watching the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media to share his reaction. The Family Star actor said, “Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say.. Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked. Wth was that! I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more..”

Just watched the film.

I don’t know what to say..

Overwhelmed

Indian cinema new level unlocked

Wth was that!

I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more.. ❤️#Kalki2898AD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 29, 2024

