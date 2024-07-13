Amitabh Bachchan and his family are in the news again over alleged rifts with ‘bahu’ Aishwarya Rai. Rumors of divorce from Abhishek Bachchan have resurfaced after the actress skipped the joint family picture and posed only with her daughter Aaradhya. Big B shared a cryptic post about his attendance at the Ambani wedding. Below are all the details you need!

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s wedding with his family. He posed on the red carpet alongside his wife Jaya, daughter Shweta, son Abhishek, grandchildren Navya and Agastya, and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda. Fans were quick to notice the absence of Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Ambani wedding but entered separately with her daughter, Aaradhya. She greeted Rekha at the entrance, and many call the veteran actress her “godmother.” This also comes as an indirect dig at Jaya Bachchan, and the reason is quite obvious.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and shared a cryptic post that read, “This is what life is all about .. the associations and love and care .. It is strange how the little things that matter to each other , remain, but those that had a deeper association or a meaningful spent time, is lost and forgotten .. well not really forgotten , but kept on the back burner, and remembered or brought out only when there is required meaning of the association”

Another excerpt from the post read, “I mean .. what is so great in that .. you see something which needs to cleaned, you pick it up rather than gear up an entire work force of the establishment to clean it up .

Ugguff ! it nothing .. but such a fuss made of it ..

It is not being humble of setting example .. it’s just an act of extreme normality .. and the hullabalooo is deafening ..”

Take a look at his entire post here.

Netizens are convinced that Amitabh Bachchan is talking about his “lost and forgotten” association with Aishwarya Rai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

There remains no official statement about the alleged divorce. However, Aishwarya had rubbished reports recently with her post on her 17th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan. Gossip mill claims she’s separated from the Big B and family but isn’t opting for divorce for the sake of her daughter.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Divorced Beti >> Ghar Ki Bahu”: Netizens Sympathise With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As She Arrives Separately At Ambani Wedding & Fuels Divorce Rumors With Abhishek Bachchan Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News