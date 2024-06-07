Bollywood has a series of long infamous slapgates, and veteran actress Rekha has been at the receiving end not once but twice, as per the reported hushed stories. Now, there are some very basic rules for human etiquette, beliefs, norms, and decency. One of them is not crossing the physical line without the other person’s consent. Slapping someone belongs to this category. It is humiliating someone physically, mentally, and psychologically.

The Umrao Jaan actress was reportedly slapped not once but twice by two Bachchan family members on two different events. However, these events were brushed off and easily slipped under the covers as if they never happened.

The two slap incidents where Rekha was a victim came right through her alleged link-up rumors with Amitabh Bachchan. While once she was slapped by Big B himself, the other time it was Jaya Bachchan who could not control her emotions and slapped her Silsila co-star at the spur of the moment.

Rekha Confronted Amitabh Bachchan

During the 80s, rumors of Rekha being ‘very close’ to Amitabh Bachchan kept spreading like wildfire. It was during the shooting of Laawaris that magazines went berserk about Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged love life. He was married to Jaya Bachchan, rumored to be dating Rekha, and was allegedly attracted to an Iranian model, according to tabloids.

In a chapter from Rekha’s biography, it has been mentioned how the Umrao Jaan actress was fuming when she learnt about the supposed fling. She confronted the Angry Young Man about the same. But the superstar never felt any obligation to provide any clarifications to Rekha for such a bizarre rumor. When the actress kept clarifying about the Iranian model, it was once that Amitabh Bachchan lost his calm not once but multiple times on the actress for asking such a question!

Jaya Bachchan Lost Her Cool

According to Masala, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were supposed to do a film together but Rekha offered the producer zero fee agreement to bag the film opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan asked her husband to walk out but he didn’t, infuriating the Mili actress further.

As Masala quoted in an old report, “When Jaya visited the set of the film, she saw Rekha and Amitabh speaking to each other in private. This angered her even more, and in the heat of the moment, she went ahead and slapped Rekha in front of Amitabh and the rest of the crew of the film. Amitabh – without saying a word – left the set right after.”

Well, no matter how enraged a person is, slapping someone should be condemned by all means. Recently, even Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh Airport, claiming she was enraged by Ms Ranaut’s comments on the Farmer’s protest of which the CISF officer’s mother was a part.

