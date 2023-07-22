Abhishek Bachchan is one of the few actors who turned into a superstar even before his debut. When the actor was shooting for his first film Refugee, the set used to swarm up to see Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s son, and fans waited hours to have a glimpse of the upcoming superstar in the making. However, Jr Bachchan has faced his share of struggles in his career throughout. One of the biggest challenges he faced was the nepotism jibes that had been thrown at him.

Just because he is the son of two famous actors, many people have accused him of getting ahead in the industry because of his connections. But the bigger challenge has been the fact that he has never been able to match the success of his parents. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars in the history of Indian cinema, and Jaya Bachchan is a respected actress in her own right. Abhishek has had some hits, but he has also had some flops. He has never been able to achieve the same level of success as his parents.

And this was the reason a fan of Amitabh Bachchan once slapped Abhishek Bachchan, and it left him shocked. The actor himself revealed the incident. It was in the early 2000s when the Guru actor was struggling to find his ground as an actor and was delivering continuous flops. It was then a female of Bachchan Sr who slapped him hard for doing such films.

In an interview for a show Yeh Hai Meri Kahaani in 2012, Abhishek Bachchan revealed, “One moment I’ll never forget ki meri ek film release hui thi ‘Shararat’ aur main Gaiety Galaxy gaya uske reactions dekhne ke liye. Ek lady thi woh picture dekh ke bahaar nikli interval mein aur unhonein bahaar aake, main concessions stand ke paas khada hua tha, aur unhonein mujhe baahar aake thappad maar diya, aur kaha ki, ‘You’re embarrassing your family’s name, stop acting.”

Well, this is indeed a brutal way to express your disappointment. However, Abhishek Bachchan did find his way as an acting genius with films like Guru, Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli. Despite the challenges he has faced, he has had a successful career spanning over 20 years. He has starred in over 60 films and won several awards and accolades.

Abhishek Bachchan is a true survivor in that sense. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film Ghoomer by R Balki, also starring Saiyami Kher.

