Abhishek Bachchan needs no introduction. The actor has been entertaining audiences with big-screen and digital performances over the last 20+ years and has got himself millions of fans across the globe. However, Jr Bachchan recently said he is ‘very embarrassed’ following filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia’s statement that if Bollywood stars are all superheroes, the ‘Dhoom’ actor is Batman.

Abhishek worked with Apoorva in the 2003 film Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost. Following this statement-making the headlines last month, the actor has opened up about how he feels hearing it. Read on to know it all.

During a recent interaction with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan reacted to filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia calling him the Batman of Bollywood. The ‘Dasvi’ actor said, “I am very embarrassed. Apu (poorva) is family to me. From the first time we met, when he came to pitch Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost to now, he instantly became family. He’s been a part of my life for over 20 years.”

Abhishek Bachchan continued, “He’s a close collaborator of mine, he’s like my elder brother. He’s a part of every momentous occasion in my life – be it my wedding or my daughter’s birth or any milestone. He’s considered family at home as well. So, I think his emotions towards me may have made him say that.”

For those who don’t know, during an interaction with Sidharth Kannan last month Apoorva Lakhia stated that there is nobody like Abhishek Bachchan. Calling him more than just Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Aishwarya Rai’s husband, the filmmaker said, “If everyone is a superhero in the film industry, let’s say Salman Khan is Superman, Shah Rukh Khan is Spiderman, then Abhishek is Batman.”

Reasoning why he said so, the Apoorva added, “(It’s) because he is not a superhero, he is a human being. He is a relatable human being like Bruce Wayne, who comes from an affluent family but he is down to earth and wants to help people. I always say my superhero is a human being and that is Abhishek Bachchan.”

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in a cameo role in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. He also featured in Dasvi and the second instalment of Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will next be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer, SSS7 – which he has produced and features only him as the sole actor as well as projects with Remo D’Souza and Shoojit Sircar.

