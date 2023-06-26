Bollywood’s leading stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as well as Hrithik Roshan, are all ageing like fine wine. They refuse to let numbers take the best of them and work hard to maintain a toned physique. Despite their efforts, KRK is now accusing them of faking their toned bodies via a meme featuring Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Scroll below for all the details!

To begin with, this isn’t the first time KRK has age-shamed these superstars. He has on numerous occasions referred to Salman Khan as ‘budhao’, made fun of Shah Rukh Khan romancing young actresses in his movies along with making lewd remarks on Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new tweet, KRK shares a video that witnesses Jason Momoa showcasing his lean body as opposed to his built-up body we’ve seen in movies like Justice League, Aquaman amongst others. She captioned the post, “Dear super stars, do you like it? Is this true? Yes! It is. @iamsrk @iHrithik @BeingSalmanKhan”

Many took to the comments sections and brutally trolled KRK for his cheap remarks on Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

A user wrote, “Is gawar ko koi btao Ye cheez practically possible nhi hai Ye jaahil 5vi fail aadmi internet pe kuch bhi dekh leta hai aur sach maan leta hai”

Another commented, “If you are tagging these celebs, there’s a gentle reminder for you that you are also the same age as them. So please, consider yourself also an aged man.”

“No way KRK. Not Hrithik, Not Shah Rukh, Nor Salman,” a comment read.

A user reacted, “Kisi din itna pele jaoge ki hosh nhi aayega ..Abey tere jaise ch*tiye ka tweet dekhne ke liye un sb paas time nhi hota”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan After Action In Pathaan & Jawan, Comedy In Dunki, To Now Go The Romantic Way With His Next Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News