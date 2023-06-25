Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan are three of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry and have been ruling the hearts for decades. However, the tri has never appeared together for a full-length feature. They have made special appearances and cameos in one another’s movies, like in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The trio once had a blast on one of Salman’s reality shows, and SRK even ended up giving Rani a special name as well.

Rani, SRK and Salman have had their ups and downs over the years, but their friendship overcame every hurdle, and they managed to remain friends to date. They have come a long way and achieved so much in the process, and when they get together and roast each other, it creates some hilarious moments such as this, and this throwback clip has been doing the rounds of social media for quite some time now.

A few years back, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji graced the finale of Salman Khan’s reality show Dus Ka Dum where the Black star shared a lucrative future plan for Salman and SRK. The video that has been going viral on Instagram has been shared by the handle Mofejul Ali. In that video, Rani could be seen saying, “Salman main yehi prarthana karungi ki aapko ek beti ho…” She continued, “Aur phir Abram aur… rishta ban sakta hai na!” For the uninitiated, AbRam is the youngest son of the Pathaan star.

But the icing on the cake was Shah Rukh Khan’s response and Salman Khan’s perplexed reaction prior to that. SRK hilariously replied, “Bachche kar diye, rishta lekar bhi aa gayi sab set kar chuki hai.” He concluded, “Ye Rani Mukerji nhi shaadi mukerji hai yeh”, leaving everyone in splits. Check out the fun video here:

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, giving one of her stellar performances while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen in Pathaan together, sharing the screenspace after a long time, although the latter had just a small cameo it gathered the most hoots and whistles in the theatres. Salman also had his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Eid this year, but unfortunately, it did not do as well as it was expected to do.

