Kiara Advani is presently one of the successful Bollywood actresses who is currently living the best of her life, and her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra has been nothing but a fairytale for the fans. After being in the marital life for almost four months, the actress shared a sneak peek at it in her recent interview as she is ready for her upcoming release SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Sid and Kiara got married in a hush-hush ceremony on February 7th this year at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, leaving the fans waiting for bated breath to catch a glimpse of them. The couple never came out in the open about their relationship, but their expressions gave it away when they arrived separately at the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar.

Recently, while promoting her film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani in an interview with Mirch Plus, opened up about her married life with Sidharth Malhotra and also about her belief in ‘true love’ and more. She says, “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon.” After watching their surreal wedding, many people’s belief in love must have gotten renewed; we are pretty sure of that.

Like a true and loving wife, Kiara Advani went on to describe her newly-wedded life with Sidharth Malhotra, and while speaking of that she said, “Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I’ve chosen to live my life with… Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai.” Isn’t she the most adorable one?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha, a musical romantic drama, is all set to hit the theatres on the 29th of June. Kiara and Kartik will be rejoining after their hit collaboration in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, and their upcoming will also stars veteran actors Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and the very versatile Gajraj Rao.

